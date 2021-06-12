x
Why did Toyota choose North Carolina and the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for its new plant?

Toyota will invest $1.29 billion at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite but why did it choose North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Toyota is calling North Carolina home for its first North American battery plant. It's expected to bring a big jobs boost and money to the Triad.

The plant will make lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 cars with plans to eventually make more than 1.2 million battery packs per year. Toyota will invest $1.29 billion at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite - a 1,800-acre piece of land that sits on the county border. Officials said the jobs are expected to have an average yearly salary of $62,000. Randolph County's overall average annual wage is currently just under $38,000.

It's not the first time the automaker has eyed the Megasite. Back in 2018, Randolph County lost a bid for a car manufacturing plant to Alabama but state and local officials did not give up.

So, why did Toyota decide now on North Carolina?

Here are seven reasons why the state was chosen, according to Toyota.

  1. An extensive and well-maintained highway system for overland logistics
  2. Four international airports and two seaports
  3. Onsite rail
  4. An outstanding, diverse workforce
  5. Renewable energy availability
  6. World-renowned education system
  7. Strong government partnership at both the state and local levels

