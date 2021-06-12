Why did Toyota choose North Carolina and the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for its new plant?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Toyota is calling North Carolina home for its first North American battery plant. It's expected to bring a big jobs boost and money to the Triad.
The plant will make lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 cars with plans to eventually make more than 1.2 million battery packs per year. Toyota will invest $1.29 billion at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite - a 1,800-acre piece of land that sits on the county border. Officials said the jobs are expected to have an average yearly salary of $62,000. Randolph County's overall average annual wage is currently just under $38,000.
It's not the first time the automaker has eyed the Megasite. Back in 2018, Randolph County lost a bid for a car manufacturing plant to Alabama but state and local officials did not give up.
RELATED: 'All of a sudden Greensboro is getting attention from Singapore, Hong Kong and other places ' | Megasite deal decades in the making
So, why did Toyota decide now on North Carolina?
Here are seven reasons why the state was chosen, according to Toyota.
- An extensive and well-maintained highway system for overland logistics
- Four international airports and two seaports
- Onsite rail
- An outstanding, diverse workforce
- Renewable energy availability
- World-renowned education system
- Strong government partnership at both the state and local levels