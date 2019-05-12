GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will meet Thurday night at 5:30.

The big talker of the night will be whether or not Guilford County Schools' gets the funds to implement bus driver raises.

A majority vote is needed to get the raise.

"The timeline would be. if commissioners approve these dollars tonight, then we’ll be bringing our plan, our budget to our Board of Education at the December 17th meeting," GCS Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry stated. "If the board will pass the budget in that meeting then we should be able to move forward some time in January with implementing the salary increase."

The proposal would raise the hourly pay to a minimum of $15 dollars an hour, and those who already make that much would get a comparable boost.

Commissioner Melvin 'Skip' Alston had the idea to take some unused funds from a separate budget, to give the bus drivers what they deserve.

Angie Henry said she's thankful some commissioners have found the funds, but this problem should have been addressed on the state level.

"Truly this is a state responsibility and they have not, the legislators and the Governor have not been able to work together to get our staff where they need to be or where they should be."

Commissioner Alston said the county budgeted $8 million for new voting machines, and only 2.2 million was needed.

That leaves the county with $5.8 million dollars to put toward raises, and maintenance concerns for the district if the motion passes.

$1.3 million of that $5.8 million would go toward bus driver and county employee raises, not other support staff like cafeteria workers.

The rest would go toward patch-up work for the district, like HVAC repairs. The district has struggled with cold and hot classrooms throughout the year.

"We need to be able to keep our students comfortable during this time while we’re waiting to see what happens with the {2 billion dollar} master plan."