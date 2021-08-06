Winner of Friday night’s Jeopardy! Click here for SPOILER ALERT!

This is a Jeopardy! spoiler alert keep scrolling if you don't want to know who won Friday night's episode. It will air Saturday at 3:07 a.m.

WFMY News 2 is airing Friday night’s Jeopardy! at that time due to Panthers Fan Fest but we do know the winner and for those that want to know just keep reading.

Final Jeopardy! Question

The Final Jeopardy! question for Friday night’s episode:

Question: “In 2020, scientists named Trimeresurus Salazar, a new species of this, after a character in a book series.”

Answer: “What is a snake?”

Winner