Winston-Salem church to host a vaccine clinic for kids, adults

Bishop Barry Washington with Whole Man Ministries says Thanksgiving meals and toys will also be given out.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The effort to get vaccines in arms continues in the Triad.

This Saturday, one Winston-Salem church is holding a vaccine clinic for kids and adults.

Bishop Barry Washington with Whole Man Ministries says booster shots and vaccines will be available for those eligible including kids.

The church is partnering with health professionals from Charlotte, Healthier Together and NCDHHS to make it happen.

"The kids want to play and they want to mingle with one another. They don't have the patience that we have wearing masks. So, it's so important to get them vaccinated," Washington said.

It's not just the vaccine they are giving out. In honor of Thanksgiving, the church will also give out over 300 free turkeys and side items.

"We know that at this time there are a lot of struggling families. It's difficult to put Thanksgiving on the table and we want to minimize that struggle," he said.

Washington said household items and toys will also be given out, plus 25 dollar gift cards to the first 50 people who arrive for vaccinations.

"This is the time of giving. This is the time of being thankful and we don't want one family to be without," he said.