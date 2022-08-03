A Winston-Salem community mourns the loss of Toriyana Gaskins

After a shooting Sunday night, two people are dead leaving a community wanting answers and a change.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After two people died Sunday night following a shooting, a community is mourning their loss.

Sunday night, 20-year-old Toriyana Gaskins and her friends went to Cook Out on Akron Drive in Winston-Salem.

Police said the group drove onto Highway 52 when two people leaned out of a dark-colored car and shot more than a dozen shots at them. The shooting caused Gaskins to crash near North Liberty Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to remember her.

Gaskins's mother, Lashanda Lewis, was at the vigil.

“This was unfair to her. They didn’t deserve it. They didn’t live [by] guns. She shouldn’t have died by a gun,” Lewis said.

Dozens showed up to the vigil, releasing balloons into the air for Gaskins.

“She was loved. That’s love that you see, and as I said, you don’t know the things that your children are doing at all times, but you try and protect them as best as you can,” Lewis explained.

Teresa Simms said her granddaughter Deja Taylor, 19, was shot during the incident. She is still in the hospital. 19-year-old Treshaun Milton was shot and died Sunday night. Police have not yet confirmed the names of the others who were in the car with Gaskins and Milton.

“Everybody is hurting. There are so many people suffering right now. This just doesn’t make any sense,” Simms said.

Now, the community, including activist Frankie Gist urges for change.

“I'm human, so the human side of me is tired, but the activist side of me has more fight at him. I’m going to do everything in my power, even if it takes every breath out of my body that I am going to do everything in my power to bring this violence to an end,” Gist said.

Police said they don't believe this was a random act of violence, and the others shot in the car aren't forthcoming with information.