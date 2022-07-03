2 dead after US-52 shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said four people were shot in one of the cars, and two of them died.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said two people died and two more were shot when gunfire broke out on US-52 South in Winston-Salem early Monday morning. Part of the highway is closed while officers investigate.

Investigators closed southbound lanes of US-52 between Akron Drive and Northwest Boulevard around 12:45 a.m.

Police said a shooting happened on the highway; people in one car shot at another car.

Investigators said the car that was shot up got off the highway and crashed near North Liberty Street.

Winston-Salem Police said five people were inside the car that crashed, and four of them were shot. Police said two people died - a man and a woman.

Our WFMY crew at the scene noticed a car with visible damage behind some of the police tape.

The intersection of East 25th Street and Liberty Street is also closed as part of the investigation.

Winston-Salem Police dispatch said the road closures could last through the morning.

The shooter or shooters are on the run. Police did not have suspect descriptions.

The WSPD street crime unit, patrol officers, and a forensics team are all working the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for updates.

#BREAKING WSPD tell me this is the result of a shooting that started out on Highway 52 S. Around 11:30 last night. This is now a double homicide investigations request @WFMY https://t.co/XbKnob8Rxo — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) March 7, 2022

#PoliceInvestigation a long stretch of road in Winston-Salem roped off with police tape as WSPD conduct an investigation.



I’m told E. 25th St. & Liberty Street & highway 52 south from Akron Drive to Northwest Boulevard will be closed for at least 3hrs pic.twitter.com/dHLStI9rlD — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) March 7, 2022