2 dead after US-52 shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said two people died and two more were shot when gunfire broke out on US-52 South in Winston-Salem early Monday morning. Part of the highway is closed while officers investigate.
Investigators closed southbound lanes of US-52 between Akron Drive and Northwest Boulevard around 12:45 a.m.
Police said a shooting happened on the highway; people in one car shot at another car.
Investigators said the car that was shot up got off the highway and crashed near North Liberty Street.
Winston-Salem Police said five people were inside the car that crashed, and four of them were shot. Police said two people died - a man and a woman.
Our WFMY crew at the scene noticed a car with visible damage behind some of the police tape.
The intersection of East 25th Street and Liberty Street is also closed as part of the investigation.
Winston-Salem Police dispatch said the road closures could last through the morning.
The shooter or shooters are on the run. Police did not have suspect descriptions.
The WSPD street crime unit, patrol officers, and a forensics team are all working the crime scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for updates.