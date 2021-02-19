x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

High school students of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools set to return for in-person learning Monday

This marks the end of the WS/FCS phased re-entry plan as students from every grade will now have the opportunity to be in school for instruction.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — High School students of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will return to in-person learning Monday.

Students in grades 10, 11, and 12 will begin returning in cohorts to classrooms all across Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. 

According to a release, this marks the end of the WS/FCS phased re-entry plan as students from every grade now have the opportunity to be in school for instruction.

All other grade levels returned to in-person learning earlier in the school year. Around 60% of 10-12 graders say they will return to buildings according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

According to the release, there will be a mix of remote and in-person learning, with no students in buildings on Wednesdays to allow for cleaning and planning for teachers.

Related Articles