Winston-Salem holds public input session on improving police response to mental health emergencies

Winston-Salem residents are invited to a public feedback session Thursday to discuss alternatives to police in mental health response.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is seeking the public's input on ways to improve how police respond to emergencies related to mental health. The community is invited to a public input session Thursday night.



Patrice Toney is the Assistant City Manager for the City of Winston Salem. She said the session is part of a study considering if and how Winston-Salem should adopt a new response protocol for responding to 9-1-1 calls related to a mental health crisis.

“Officers are important, law enforcement is important to secure a scene and make sure everything is safe, but then you have professionals like social workers, mental health clinicians who are experts in this area, they're experts in de-escalation, experts at helping people who are having a mental health crisis and being able to address the situation, " Toney said.

Toney said in North Carolina, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Charlotte implemented a co-response model. That's when police officers are paired with mental health professionals when responding to emergencies. It's a model Toney says the city will consider.

“At the end of the day safety is going to be the highest priority for our mayor or city council when they make a decision on the model, but we do want to hear from the community, their thoughts and we want them to know that we are considering all types of models before we actually make a recommendation."

Toney says her team will present an actual model and recommendation to the city council next month. If approved, they hope to implement a program by the end of the Summer or early Fall.

