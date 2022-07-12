'A caring devoted young man' | Winston-Salem junior firefighter dies in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A volunteer fire department in Winston-Salem is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station 18 posted on Facebook that junior firefighter Landon Munn died Monday morning after a crash that happened Sunday.
Fire crews said Munn was dedicated to his friends and wanted to join the fire department because his dad was a firefighter. Like his father, he wanted to make a difference.
The volunteer fire department released the following statement about their fellow member.
"It is with great sadness we ask for prayers and comfort for the Family, Friends, and Fellow Member's of Minerals Springs Fire & Rescue Junior Firefighter Landon Munn. Unfortunately, Landon was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday evening and succumbed to his injuries this morning. Landon was a caring devoted young man who was friends [to] many. When he joined the department he was asked what his goal was or why he wanted to volunteer and he quickly said his dad had been in the fire service when he was younger and wanted to help others and make a difference the same way. Sadly that time was cut short. Thank you Landon rest easy and continue to watch over us."
