2nd person charged with murder of pregnant Winston-Salem woman

US Marshals arrested Quintin Searcy in Florence, South Carolina. He's accused of killing 21-year-old Jericka McGee.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — US Marshals arrested a man in Florence, South Carolina accused of killing a 21-year-old pregnant Winston-Salem woman.

Winston-Salem police said Friday detectives charged Quintin Marcus Searcy, 29, with murder in the death of Jericka Nasgah McGee.

On May 28, police found McGee shot to death on E. 20th Avenue in Winston-Salem. Police said a person driving to work saw her body and called for help. An autopsy from the state medical examiner's office found McGee was pregnant.

Searcy remains in custody in South Carolina while awaiting extradition procedures.

Detectives have also charged Lashanda Rochelle Tolliver, 27, with murder in the case. She was arrested in Myrtle Beach.