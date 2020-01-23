WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Soon you might see faith leaders riding along with police officers responding to calls in Winston-Salem but they still need to train up before they head out on the streets.

Members of the 'Pastors on Patrol' program listened to Winston-Salem police officers in a training session Wednesday.

Winston-Salem police chief Catrina Thompson said leaders in faith communities have their congregations' trust and that's why she thinks a partnership with her department can make a difference in the city.

"When those tragedies occur we have a group of people who know, who's been educated, who understand and who knows our thought process, to help keep Winston-Salem safe," said Thompson.

One pastor in the program said he's here to help however he can.

"We should have our pulse on what's going on in the community and we know there is crime, and we know our law-enforcement is doing the best they can to respond to crime," said Meadowview Baptist Church pastor Robert Hutchens,"[With] the stress that they are under we want to be a blessing and an encouragement to them. Not only praying for them but to be there with them."

Chief Thompson says this is the first of many training sessions for those in the program.

They'll also get real-world experience when they start riding along with officers once a month. That part of the program starts in a few weeks.

Any clergy who want to join should contact Cheryl Carpenter with the Winston-Police Department. Her email address is ccarpenter@wspd.org.

