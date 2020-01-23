ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Investigators say an Asheboro man is accused of holding someone in sexual servitude for five years.

Detectives say they got a tip about a man suspected of human trafficking. The tip came through the National Human Trafficking Tip Line and identified Salvador Espinoza Escobar as the suspect.

Investigators say Escobar held a person in sexual servitude since January 2015. They say he withheld basic needs from the victim in exchange for forced sex acts. Escobar was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

Escobar was charged with one count of felony human trafficking an adult victim. He's in jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office is working with World Relief Triad and DSS to provide help for the victim.

RELATED: Spotting the signs of human trafficking: It's not always as obvious as you think

RELATED: North Carolina lands on top 10 list for human trafficking, Triad experts say more victims are self-reporting

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE