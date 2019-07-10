WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after finding a man who was shot to death outside his car.

Police said on Saturday they found the body of 30-year-old, Miguel Angel Lazaro-Padilla. Police said he was driving a white sedan in the 2800 block of Cole Road around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. Police don’t know why but they said he parked his car and got out and that’s when he was shot multiple times.

If you have any information call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

OTHER CRIME STORIES

RELATED: Greensboro Mom Tucks Kids Into Bed, Then 13 Bullets Fired At Her Home | 'We Immediately Jumped On the Floor'

RELATED: Mom Turns in Son After Finding School Shooting Plot in Journal

RELATED: Woman Goes to Hospital with a Gunshot Wound While Police Investigating Shots Fired Call

RELATED: Man Wanted For Murder In Burlington Shooting: Police