Diaper Bank of North Carolina says thousands of diapers are ruined by the Winston Weaver fire

The organization said at least 60,000 of their diapers are not usable after the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Diaper Bank of North Carolina, which has a facility near the plant in Winston-Salem, said thousands of their diapers were ruined by the fire.

"We know for sure 60,000 diapers have been damaged we are unclear about the rest of the inventory but it’s looking like we are not gonna be able to salvage those products," said Michelle Old, the CEO of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

The organization distributes over 100,000 diapers monthly throughout the Triad. Old said the fire caused significant leaks in their roof which caused some damage. Overall, more than one million of their products could be affected including feminine hygiene products, diapers, and adult incontinence items. The organization has now had to move its Triad location to Durham in the meantime. They are currently working with the EPA and diaper manufacturers to determine what will be safe to use, but more than one million products could be wasted.

"If there is even a remote possibility that these diapers could be damaged in any way or tainted in any way we will not put them out in the community because our work is to help babies thrive and to be healthy," Old added.

According to Old, one in three families experiences diaper needs.

"Families are literally making choices between buying food and buying diapers and every single time they will choose to feed their children and try to make those diapers last as long as they can," said Old.

The pandemic only made the issue worse.

"COVID has put a huge strain on families and access to these products," said Old. "At the same time diaper prices have gone up and so the demand is there and prices are higher than they’ve ever been and it just puts a huge strain on working families."