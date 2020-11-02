GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — When you're shopping at the grocery store, you're focusing on what's going in your cart. But you may forget to make sure no one is taking something out of it.

It happened to a Guilford County woman at the Whitsett Food Lion, according to a Guilford County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook.

The woman said she left her purse in her cart and turned around to grab something off a shelf. When she turned around, her purse was gone.

Sign up for our daily newsletter Let's Get 2 It!

According to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers, she isn't the only one whose purse has been taken.

Law enforcement said in a Facebook post that the same woman stole purses from shopping carts in grocery stores in Guilford and Alamance Counties.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers are reminding you to never leave your purse unattended.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES:

Deadly tractor-trailer crash kills 1, injures 3 others

'My daughter was dying in my arms' | 16-year-old VA girl dies after being diagnosed with the flu

Scattered showers today. An isolated storm possible

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE