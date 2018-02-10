BURLINGTON, N.C. -- 20-year-old Myasia Nelson says she was discriminated against at a Burlington Domino's.

Nelson says she was waiting on food with her family, when she noticed the order board read 'NIGA' instead of the name she gave the Domino's employee: Myasia.

Myasia says this happened at the N. Church Street Domino's location.

She says she spoke with a manager on duty, and they said the employee who put in her order "doesn't know how to spell." Myasia says the store also offered her a $50 dollar gift card, which she refused.

WFMY News 2 reached out to that Domino's location. The manager on duty says she was not aware of the incident Myasia said happened Monday night because she was not working that night.

She said the General Manager will be following up with us.

