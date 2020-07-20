Woman killed after hit by suspected drunk driver in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman died after a suspected drunk driver hit her Sunday night.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue, according to a release.
Police said Marco Vin Carillo-Martinez, 40 was driving north and Stephanie Arely Lopez, 27, was driving south. Investigators said for unknown reasons, Carillo-Martinez veered into Lopez' lane, hitting her. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Carillo-Martinez faces several charges including felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and felony hit-and-run. He was given a $40,000 bond.