Woman killed after hit by suspected drunk driver in Winston-Salem

Police said a man veered into the lane of Stephanie Arely Lopez, 27, crashing into her car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman died after a suspected drunk driver hit her Sunday night. 

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue, according to a release. 

Police said Marco Vin Carillo-Martinez, 40 was driving north and Stephanie Arely Lopez, 27, was driving south. Investigators said for unknown reasons, Carillo-Martinez veered into Lopez' lane, hitting her. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Carillo-Martinez faces several charges including felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and felony hit-and-run. He was given a $40,000 bond.

