KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Police are investigating a theft at a National Park in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. The National Park Service said that a copper reproduction bust of Orville Wright was stolen from the foot of the Wright Brothers Monument.

The park said the heavy granite base that the copper bust was on toppled over when it was stolen. Investigators said it was either damaged Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The Big Kill Devil Hill will be closed to visitors for part of the day while the investigation continues.

The monument is a big part of North Carolina’s claim to fame as “First in Flight” and a part of history. On Dec. 17, 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright achieved the first successful airplane flights at Kitty Hawk, NC.

National Park Service Rangers and local law enforcement officials are investigating this crime. If you have information that could help solve this case, please contact the Dare County Community CrimeLine or the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB).

National Park Service ISB Tip Line

Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

Online at http://www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

