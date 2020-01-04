Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians are now in a position they didn't think they'd be: without a steady income, and filing for unemployment insurance.

Two weeks ago, an executive order from Governor Roy Cooper loosened some of the restrictions for filing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, since that order went into effect more than 300,000 people have filed unemployment benefit claims in just two weeks. Governor Cooper says, normally, the Division of Employment Security gets 3,000 claims in a week.

"We want you to know that we care about your claim," the Governor said in a news conference Tuesday.

"People are working diligently to handle the onslaught of claims that they’ve really never seen before, to make sure people get paid as promptly as possible," said Gov. Cooper.

"They’ve heard from me quite a bit. We’ve got to get this money out to people. We also know that when the federal money comes in, and we get the federal guidance, we want that to be added to people's checks as quickly as possible. So we are pushing, pushing, pushing and we want to get this money out to people - because our families need it and our economy needs it."

WFMY News 2 spoke with one woman who said, she's been trying to get in touch with someone at the call center for two weeks.

"Every time that I called, they will say the line is too many people at one time," said Lashonda Flood, "So, they say that they can’t take additional calls, and it will just hang up on you. It won’t even give you the option to hold on."

She finally got put on hold this morning and waited until nearly 5 p.m. until she got someone on the other end of the line.

"She was very nice. I think she was empathetic with me because I told her how long I was on the phone," Flood said, "But she did say to me, I don’t mean to sound insensitive but you’re not the only one. She said that is the story for everyone. They have been on hold for at least eight hours."

Flood plans to file early Wednesday morning after getting her account unlocked.

"I’m praying that something else doesn’t happen where it tells me to call that number," she said, "I’m hoping that I’m able to just go ahead and everything is unlocked, I can just file with no issues."

