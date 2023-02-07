Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands

Steven Bradshaw turned $2 into thousands of dollars by playing the Fast Play jackpot.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot.

Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Bradshaw made his purchase, it had just reached $508,325. Because he bought a $2 ticket, he won 20 percent of the jackpot.