Mount Airy man uses leftover $1 from Powerball purchase to buy Cash 5 ticket - and it hit!

Gary Shelton II stopped at the Mayberry Mart to buy some Powerball tickets. He had a leftover dollar and decided to buy a Cash 5 ticket too.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Everybody wanted in on the Powerball hype as the jackpot grew and grew, and so did Gary Shelton II.

The Mount Airy educator made a stop at the Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street to buy some Powerball tickets.

“When the Powerball gets high I usually go buy one ticket and I just thought, ‘Well, I have a dollar left over so let me get one Cash 5 ticket too,’” he said.

His $1 investment turned into a $132,000 Cash 5 jackpot win.

“It still doesn’t seem real,” he said. “It seems like the stars are aligning for us this year.”

Shelton picked up his prize from lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After taxes, he took home just over $94,000.

“I can’t even put into words what this means,” Shelton said. “It’s just a blessing.”

He loves bluegrass music, so he bought a Martin guitar with some of his winnings. He also plans to buy his wife and daughter whatever they want and put the rest in savings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets in stores or online.

