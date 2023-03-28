Advance man who won $1M said he'd double it with another lottery win - and he did!

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — That moment when you win the lottery and hit again two years later!
Luck seems to be following this North Carolina man.
In 2021, 41-year-old Pharris Frank of Advance won $1 million. After buying a $20 ticket in 2023, his luck doubled.
“I called my wife and told her, ‘I did it again,’” Frank laughed.
Frank bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City.
“It’s cool because the first time I won. It was two miles from my house and this time I was four and a half hours away,” Frank said. “What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time?”
Frank said he had a feeling he would win big again and that feeling was right!
“It’s crazy because the day before I won, my buddy was asking me how it felt to win $1 million,” he recalled. “And I told him that I was going to double it.”
Despite predicting the win to his friend, Frank still had trouble believing it.
“I didn’t know if I was dreaming or not,” he said. “I was just in shock for a while.”
Frank took home $855,006 after tax withholdings.
His first big win helped to pay for his dream wedding. After this win, he said he wants to take his wife on a nice vacation.
