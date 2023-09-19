x
North Wilkesboro man wins top prize from NC Education Lottery scratch-off

A North Wilkesboro man walked away with thousands after buying a $5 scratch-off.
Credit: NC Education Lottery

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — A North Wilkesboro man won big with a $5 scratch-off ticket, the NC Education Lottery announced.

William Watkins bought a $5 Fire ticket from SAR Store on Boone Trail. Afterward, he won the top prize, $100,000.

After tax withholdings, Watkins was able to walk away with $71,251.

