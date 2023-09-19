North Wilkesboro man wins top prize from NC Education Lottery scratch-off

A North Wilkesboro man walked away with thousands after buying a $5 scratch-off.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — A North Wilkesboro man won big with a $5 scratch-off ticket, the NC Education Lottery announced.

William Watkins bought a $5 Fire ticket from SAR Store on Boone Trail. Afterward, he won the top prize, $100,000.

After tax withholdings, Watkins was able to walk away with $71,251.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: