GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro, NC| According to Greensboro Police, around 2:11pm a call came in about a firearm that was discharged on Immanuel Road. Once on the scene, officers discovered a male victim who had been shot at least once.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Motorists are asked to steer clear of Immanuel Road between Binford St and Rowe St.

We will keep you updated with more information as it comes in .