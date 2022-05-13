Isle of Palms group forms 'The Palm Republic' to protest SCDOT

Islanders dressed in wigs and signed, “The Palm Republic” declaration to separate themselves from the state in a jokingly manner.

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — The Isle of Palms, SC, is an idyllic vacation destination, but the ideals of some of those on the island, have shifted away from the waves and are now washing ashore on the steps of the state.

A group on the island is coming together to protest the South Carolina Department of Transportation. It all culminated Friday, as islanders dressed in wigs and flip-flops before signing, “The Palm Republic” declaration with a quill pen to separate themselves from the state in a jokingly manner while raising awareness about their concerns.

If you’ve ever visited the vacation spot, then you know there’s a clear issue with parking. That’s just one complaint made by the group along with other traffic-related issues by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. They also claim the SCDOT removed the emergency lane on the connector bridge which has resulted in more accidents.

The event was held at the Windjammer with a nice backdrop of the ocean.

The group has also formed its own Facebook page to try and get the attention of lawmakers. WFMY News 2 reached out to the SCDOT to find out more details.