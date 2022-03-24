Greensboro professor creates Ukranian pen pal program

Professor Dr. Vas Tara said thousands of people have signed up to talk with about 100 children in Ukraine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — University of North Carolina Greensboro Dr. Vas Tara has created a pen pal program to connect children in Ukraine with people in the United States.

The international business professor was originally born in Ukraine but has spent the last 20 years between the U.S. and Canada.

"All of a sudden when (it's) your friends and family and streets that you know of being bombed it’s a whole different (situation), like all of a sudden it’s much more overwhelming," said Tara, whose parents still live in Ukraine.

Tara said with kids in bomb shelters and out of school, his friends reached out to him asking if there was something he could do to keep them engaged. Tara put a post on Facebook asking for pen pals and got hundreds of responses.

"I thought it would literally be five friends of mine from Ukraine and maybe a few kids from the United States," Tara said. "Literally (the) next day we (woke) up (with) a few hundred applications."

Become a Pen-Pal with a Friend From Ukraine As you probably know, there is a war raging in Ukraine. With schools... Posted by X-Culture on Friday, March 18, 2022

Tara is no stranger to international relations. In 2010, he created the X-Culture project, an organization that connects thousands of students from around the world to help actual businesses reach their goals.

"It's essentially learning international business by doing international business," said Tara.

His X-Culture connections have helped created the pen pal program.

"We have participants in literally over 100 countries over the years in any given semester that’s dozens and dozens and so we can reach and assemble people so that’s like a big advantage," Tara said.