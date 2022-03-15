Helping Ukraine: YMCA of Northwest NC accepting donations

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina has partnered with YMCA Ukraine for 28 years.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina is accepting donations to help its partner YMCA Ukraine.

The two organizations have been partnered for nearly three decades. YMCA of NWNC has provided resources to YMCA Ukraine so it can accomplish its outreach to teens.

Ksenia Richards is a Winston-Salem resident and board member for YMCA Camp Hanes. She was also born and raised in Ukraine. Richards said helping Ukraine is personal for her because she still has family and friends living near the capital of Kyiv.

"There are only a limited number of staff in the national office that has salaries. The rest of the people across the country are just basically volunteers, and all these volunteers are so devoted to their communities that they chose to stay," Richards said about the YMCA Ukraine.

YMCA Ukraine has 23 locations across the country. Right now, about a dozen remain open.

Volunteers at open locations are collecting supplies to support local resistance against Russian forces, help mothers and children who are staying in their homes, and help those who choose to evacuate.

Russian forces honed in on Kyiv on Tuesday, despite planned discussions with Ukraine for another ceasefire.

Ukrainian firefighters battled a massive apartment fire in the capital after the 15-story building was struck by Russian airstrikes.

At least one person was killed, and others were trapped. At last check, 27 people had been rescued.

Two U.S. officials say Russia recently requested military backup from China. The officials did not specify what kind of aid Russia aimed to get from China but hinted at a need for more monetary assistance than anything.

Both the Kremlin and China claim Russia has not reached out about military assistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address members of Congress on Wednesday to ask for additional assistance and aid to Ukraine.

If you'd like to donate resources or make another donation, you can drop them off at a local YMCA of NWNC branch.