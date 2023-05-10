'We are from there and from here.' | The importance of Hispanic Heritage Month explained

From September 15 to October 15, the United States celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. Latino Family Center Director, Laura Godinez Arce, talks about her experience.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Across the United States, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th to October 15th,

“There are multiple countries in Central America that celebrate their independence that including my country, I’m from Costa Rica so we celebrate our independence along with other countries in Central America on the 15th of September and the Mexico celebrate it on the 16th and then there are other countries along that time, but also celebrate independence," said Laura Godinez Arce, director of the YWCA High Point's Latino Family Center.

But it’s also not just to celebrate independence, it’s also a month for Hispanic and Latino Americans to honor their diverse culture.

“It is a way for us to commemorate and honor all of the Latino and Hispanic culture that we have. All the great achievements that our community has been able to done and have done here in a country that has welcomed us," said Arce.

For Arce, it’s a celebratory thirty days that’s meant to bring people together.

"It’s a way for us for us to be able to be able to engage with our community to be able to open a space for us to celebrate ourselves, but also to bring our community to learn about our culture and how not so different we are, right? There’s a lot of things that we do like our food and you get to relate with others and learn about their food, their music, and see how we grew up and things like that," Arce

It’s in those similarities that allows Arce, and many others, to readily embrace each other, just as they embrace both sides of themselves.

“You know it’s really hard to be born somewhere else and then grew up here, and some part of you still feels really connected to the culture, but you are also really connected here to the United States, it’s that no son de aqui, ni de alla— I’m not either from over there or over here. I recently heard someone say you know we have to let go of that and we have to say, “we are from there and from here”," Arce stated proudly.