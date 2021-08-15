Families talk deployment as 5,000 Fort Bragg troops head to Kuwait, possibly Afghanistan

The sudden decision to deploy troops comes weeks before President Joe Biden’s goal of ending the war and withdrawing from Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Five thousand troops from Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division are deploying to the Middle East as the Taliban seizes more territory in Afghanistan, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

According to the station, once the brigade lands in Kuwait, the Pentagon said their mission will be to standby in case more help is needed to evacuate Americans from the U.S. embassy in Kabul.

The Pentagon said the deployment will not include combat, according to WNCN.

The station reported families and veterans at the National Airborne Day celebration at the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations are praying for an easy mission and a safe return home.

“I know lots of people who have been activated,” Emily Susman, who has a husband in the army said.

The sudden decision to deploy troops comes weeks before President Joe Biden’s goal of ending the war and withdrawing from Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

According to WNCN, President Biden ordered another 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg to join the operation over the weekend, bringing the total to 5,000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.