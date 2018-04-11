In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Katrina. She is a gorgeous Tortie who is believed to be about 2 years old. She and her kittens rescued were rescued from one of our local furniture plants in town. She has quite the personality and wants everyone to be her friend! Katrina has a lot of love to give, and needs someone to love her forever and always. Katrina is good with a lap and a snuggle or is content to just hang out, but be prepared for her to ask for a rub or a scratch here and there. Katrina would be tickled if maybe you offered her a Temptations treat now and again too!

If you are interested in adopting Katrina, please visit The Animal Awareness Society website: www.catawareness.org and fill out the adoption application. If you would like to meet Katrina, and feel all the tremendous love she has to offer, give them a call at 336-498-6013. Let's get Katrina adopted!

If you already have a pet and need to get a rabies shot or get them micro chipped, The Animal Awareness Society has services available next Saturday.

$7 Rabies Clinic

Saturday November 10th

9am-2pm

Downtown Randleman Commerce Square

Cats in Crates and Dogs on Leashes

$7 Distemper and $25 Micro Chipping also offered.

