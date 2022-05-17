Guilford County Schools' $1.7 billion dollar bond referendum passes

After tallying up all the votes, people in Guilford County voted to pass the school bond referendum.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County taxpayers voted to pass a $1.7 billion bond to make upgrades and repairs to Guilford County Schools.

The district said it needs the money to repair schools in poor condition. If voters approve the bond, the money would fund three new schools, rebuild 18, and fully renovate 13, according to GCS.

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston has toured many of the schools in the district. He said the schools need the money.

"I hate to say it, but our schools are in horrible shape," Alston said. "We have an animal shelter that we just built that's in better condition than 90% of our schools."

