GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras to leave post at end of school year

She's taking on a new role as the CEO of The Innovation Project.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're on top of breaking news with Guilford County Schools on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras will leave her post at the end of the school year to take on a new job in August.

GCS confirms Contreras will be CEO of The Innovation Project -- a non-profit group of state school district superintendents and their teams. The group started in 2015 to find collaborative solutions to challenges in public education.

Contreras started her career as a high school English teacher before making history as the first woman of color to lead Syracuse City School district in New York. She took the top educator role at Guilford County Schools in July 2016.

WFMY News 2 obtained a memo Contreras sent to her team, explaining the move.

She wrote in part, "It has been my honor to serve as your superintendent for the past five-and-a-half years...I am grateful for your amazing work in the face of overwhelming obstacles these past few years...and I know that Guilford County Schools will continue to transform the lives of our students in the years to come."

Contreras will hold a news conference about her departure at 2 p.m. You can watch it live in this story or on our YouTube channel.