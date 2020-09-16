Jill Biden to host virtual roundtable with North Carolina families

The former second lady of the United States will be joined with Senator Jay Chaudhuri.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former second lady, Jill Biden, will host a virtual round table with North Carolina working families Thursday.

She's joining state Senator Jay Chaudhuri and several community members for the discussion.

They'll talk about the challenges parents are facing balancing raising their kids and providing for their families.

This isn't the first campaign event the Biden campaign has brought to North Carolina. Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden held a virtual early voting event back on September 8th that was focused on North Carolina. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams was there along with State Senators Gladys Robinson and Jeff Jackson.

The event will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Members of the public who want to join will have to RSVP.