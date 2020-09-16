Donald Trump Jr. to campaign in Asheboro

Donald Trump Jr. will host an event at the North Carolina Aviation Museum in Asheboro.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is a hot spot for political activity as we get even closer to Election Day.

Donald Trump Jr. will host an event in Asheboro. On Thursday, he plans to campaign at the North Carolina Aviation Museum in Asheboro. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. The North Carolina Aviation Museum is located at 2222 Pilots View Road in Asheboro. You must have a ticket to get into the event.

President Donald Trump will make his fourth campaign visit to North Carolina in a month on Saturday when he visits Fayetteville.

Jill Biden is also campaigning in North Carolina while hosting a virtual working family roundtable event.

President Trump is set to host a “Great American Comeback Event” at the Fayetteville Regional Airport. The campaign visit is listed as a “General Admission” event and doors are expected to open at 3 p.m.

