x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina

Follow live election results in your county using this interactive map.
Credit: WFMY

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who's taking the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates are leading the polls in your county. 

This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. You can get a real-time look at the U.S. Senate race and the U.S. House races. 

How it works: 

  • 1. From the dropdown menu, select your race. 
  • 2. Click on your city to see the county count.

Want to see more? Check out local results right here. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Midterm Elections: Issues on the Ballot

Before You Leave, Check This Out