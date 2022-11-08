Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina

Follow live election results in your county using this interactive map.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who's taking the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates are leading the polls in your county.

This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. You can get a real-time look at the U.S. Senate race and the U.S. House races.

How it works:

1. From the dropdown menu, select your race.

2. Click on your city to see the county count.