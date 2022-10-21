NC A&T to bus students to the polls

The students will be hosting a bus to the polls and a block party to kick-off early voting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College are hosting a bus to the polls and an early voting block party in Greensboro on Friday.

They are hosting the events to encourage students to vote in the midterm election.

The bus to polls will begin at 10:30 a.m., where students can meet at NC A&T's Student Health Center parking lot to be bused to Guilford Ag Center to vote. Students will be able to vote from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Then students can enjoy food, music, and games at the early voting block party from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of NC A&T's Student Health Center. The event will be hosted by nonpartisan voting rights groups Common Cause North Carolina, the New North Carolina Project, North Carolina Black Alliance, Black Voters Matter, in addition to NC A&T and Bennett College students.

