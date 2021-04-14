Former NC Governor Pat McCrory launches 2022 U.S. Senate campaign

Pat McCrory launched his campaign site on Wednesday.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory (R) announced Wednesday he is running for U.S. Senate in 2022.

McCrory launched his campaign for Senator Richard Burr's seat, who will not seek reelection.

The former governor won his election in 2012 and lost in 2016 to Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

McCrory sat down with WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus in 2019 to discuss his political future. At the time, McCrory said if he did run for office again, it most likely would be for Governor in 2020 of U.S. Senate in 2022.

McCrory throws his name into the hat for U.S. Senate along with fellow Republican and former U.S. Congressman Mark Walker.