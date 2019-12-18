NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Wednesday December 18 will be an historic one in our country's history. The full House is set to vote on Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. He's accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. If the House votes in favor, the process moves to the Senate for a trial.

Experts say lawmakers will vote along party lines, but I wanted to see if that was true in the Tarheel State. I reached out to every House Representative in North Carolina. Let's go district by district.

District 1 (includes Durham, Greenville, Rocky Mount and more)

Representative: G.K. Butterfield, Democrat

Butterfield says he'll vote in favor of the Articles of Impeachment. He's supported the impeachment inquiry process from the beginning.

District 2 (includes all of Franklin and Harnett counties, plus parts of Wake, Johnston, Nash and Wilson)

Representative: George Holding, Republican

Holding says he'll vote against both articles of impeachment. He hasn't provided a statement on the issue yet.

District 3 (includes the Outer Banks, Kinston, New Bern, Jacksonville and more)

Representative: Greg Murphy, Republican

Murphy says he'll vote against both Articles of Impeachment. He released a statement last week, before the House Judiciary Committee submitted the two charges.

"It's disappointing that Democratic leadership continues to drag our country through this divisive exercise in partisanship," Murphy says, "I certainly cannot support either of these articles and will be happy when the president is acquitted in the Senate."

District 4 (includes Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Hillsborough and more)

Representative: David Price, Democrat

Price says he'll vote in favor of both Articles of Impeachment. He says he's upset the vote is happening in the first place, but he believes the charges are warranted.

"It is a somber moment for the United States as the House of Representatives moves forward with the Articles of Impeachment," Price says, "No Member comes to Congress to impeach a President, but President Trump's gross abuse of power leaves us no choice...It is my judgment that the Constitution requires us to act."

District 5 (includes Winston-Salem, Surry, Stokes, Yadkin and Wilkes counties, plus others)

Representative: Virginia Foxx, Republican

Foxx says she plans to vote against both Articles of Impeachment. Her office did not send us a full statement.

District 6 (includes parts of Greensboro as well as Burlington, Asheboro, Rockingham County and more)

Representative: Mark Walker, Republican

Walker says he'll vote against both Articles of Impeachment. He says he whole process has been more about strength of party than evidence.

"This is a dark day for our country," Walker says, "Alexander Hamilton warned that impeachment would be led more by the 'strength of parties than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.'"

Back in October, Walker voted against the proposed rules of the Impeachment Inquiry.

Walker also announced this week that he will not run for re-election. You can read more about that, here.

District 7 (includes Concord, Wilmington, parts of Fayetteville and Goldsboro and more)

Representative: David Rouzer, Republican

Rouzer says he'll vote against both Articles of Impeachment. He says the facts just don't add up.

"There are no facts that even merit a case for consideration of impeachment," Rouzer says, "This is simply an attempt to remove a duly elected President that Democrat members of Congress personally despise."

District 8 (includes Concord, parts of Montgomery, Moore Hoke and Cumberland counties, and more)

Representative: Richard Hudson, Republican

Hudson says he plans to vote against both Articles of Impeachment. He says the impeachment process has been a charade and lawmakers should focus on something else.

"Enough is enough," Hudson says, "Liberals hate President Donald Trump and have been working to impeach him from day one. I continue to call on my colleagues to put this...aside and work in a bipartisan way on our nation's real priorities."

Hudson also sent us this statement in regard to Wednesday's Articles of Impeachment vote.

"Washington Democrats are pushing two Articles of Impeachment with zero evidence President Donald Trump committed a crime," Hudson says, "They continue to prioritize impeachment over the American people, ignoring the long list of important things Congress needs to get done like lowering drug prices, securing the border and supporting our troops. This is a dark time in America's history if the new standard for impeaching a President is you disagree with him or her politically."

District 9 (includes parts of Charlotte and Lumberton as well as Union, Scotland and Robeson counties and more)

Representative: Dan Bishop, Republican.

Bishop hasn't indicated which way he'll vote just yet. Though, he's been very outspoken and critical about the impeachment process on Twitter.

"It is an underhanded and manipulative preemptive strike," Bishop tweeted, "It is ridiculous, pure partisanship and demeaning to the Constitution."

District 10 (includes Asheville and Gastonia, as well as parts of Rutherford, Polk and Cleveland counties)

Representative: Patrick McHenry, Republican

McHenry says he'll vote against both Articles of Impeachment. McHenry plans to release a statement after Wednesday's vote, but he's also been vocal about his opposition to impeaching President Trump.

"Democrats have proven time and time again that they are willing to do whatever it takes to undo the results of the 2016 election," McHenry says, "We are now just 12 months away from the election, yet Democrats have chosen once again to put partisan, politically-motivated investigations over legislation that would help improve the lives of the American people."

District 11 (includes Burke, Caldwell, Henderson and Haywood counties and more)

Representative: Mark Meadows, Republican

Meadows says he will vote against both Articles of Impeachment. He recently appeared on 'Face the Nation' on CBS to discuss the issue. He believes all Republicans will vote against impeachment.

"Based on my conversations with [my colleagues], I don't see a single Republican deflecting," Meadows says, "They've looked at the facts. They know where we are on this."

Meadows says he'll release a statement after Wednesday's vote.

District 12 (includes a large portion of Charlotte, Huntersville and more)

Representative: Alma Adams, Democrat

Adams has declined comment on the full House's vote on Articles of Impeachment. But she has discussed her support for impeaching President Donald Trump in the past.

"The President has demonstrated a clear disregard for the rule of law and he must be held accountable."

We'll publish Representative's Adams vote once the full House convenes.

District 13 (includes Lexington, High Point, Mooresville parts of Greensboro, Kernersville and more)

Representative: Ted Budd, Republican

Budd says he'll vote against both Articles of Impeachment. He believes Democrats have wanted to impeach the President for years.

"From start to finish House Democrats ran a show trial against President Trump," Budd says, "Sadly, this whole inquiry has been purely political. The American people deserve a Congress that is focused on issues that directly impact their lives, not distracted by politically-drive charades."

So there you have it. Most every House Representative from North Carolina shared their vote on Articles of Impeachment. It turns out, many political experts were right. In North Carolina, lawmakers plan to vote along party lines.

The Associated Press did a tally nationwide and found the trend is true in just about every state.