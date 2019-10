DURHAM, N.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to North Carolina.

Specifically, he's coming to Hillside High School in Durham.

Biden is here campaigning ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election. Dozens are expected to attend the event on Sunday.

Hillside High School is on Fayetteville Road in Durham. You can sign up to attend here.

Doors open at 4 p.m.