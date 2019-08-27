FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — President Trump is coming back to North Carolina.

President Trump plans to visit Fayetteville. That’s where he’ll host a Keep America Great rally on Monday, September 9 at 7:00 p.m. President Trump will host the rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, NC.

“President Trump has transformed the economy of North Carolina, creating more than 175,000 jobs in the state since he was elected,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“President Trump will be returning to the great state of North Carolina to celebrate his historic achievements on behalf of the American people and his long record of accomplishments in the state.”

Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. for general admission.

You can register for the rally by clicking here.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: President Trump Criticizes Gov. Roy Cooper On Immigration Bill

RELATED: Trump Coming to North Carolina to Stump for Bishop

RELATED: Wednesday deadline for Democratic debate could spell doom for some candidates

RELATED: G7: Trump says he'd meet with Iranian president under the right circumstances

RELATED: Trump said the first lady has 'gotten to know' Kim Jong Un but White House says they've never met

RELATED: Trump pitches his Miami resort for next G-7 summit

RELATED: Trump denies report he wanted to look at nuking hurricanes

RELATED: Trump says serious trade negotiations with China to begin

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: 62% disapprove of how Trump's handling his job: AP-NORC poll

RELATED: Trump flip-flops on tax cuts, saying US has 'strong economy'

RELATED: Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans