Presidents who have visited the Triad while in office

Several presidents have visited the Greensboro area during their campaign runs, but what about after they were elected? A look at the history of presidential visits.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Joe Biden is set to visit Greensboro Thursday. He'll speak about inflation and the state of the economy while at North Carolina A&T State University. In doing so, he'll add to the history of presidential visits to the Triad.

Several past presidents have visited the Piedmont while campaigning for the Oval Office, but what about after they were elected? Here's a look at the Commanders in Chief who visited our area during their presidential terms.

1951: Harry Truman attends Wake Forest College groundbreaking ceremony

President Harry Truman visited Wake Forest College in Winston-Salem on October 15, 1951, where he spoke at the school's groundbreaking ceremony. We now know the school as Wake Forest University.

Watch and listen to the news reel from that day.

1976: President Gerald Ford visits Guilford County and Hanes Mall

President Gerald Ford visited Guilford County and Winston-Salem on March 13, 1976.

He made stops at Guilford College and Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, and he also addressed a crowd at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.

Check out more photos of President Ford's visit to the Triad here.

1978: Jimmy Carter speaks at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem

President Jimmy Carter visited Winston-Salem on March 17, 1978.

That morning, President Carter addressed a crowd of about 2,200 people on Wake Forest University's campus. He spoke on the administration's National Defense Policy. Here's a look at the script.

Here's a look at his White House diary from that day.

2006: George W. Bush stops by Stamey's Barbecue

President George W. Bush made a trip to the Triad on Oct. 18, 2006.

He started the day greeting diners at Stamey's Barbecue in Greensboro.

President Bush's next stop was at Waldo C. Falkener Elementary School.

Then the president visited Victory Junction in Randleman, a camp for sick children.

2011: Barack Obama visits Jamestown

President Barack Obama visited the Ragsdale community on October 18, 2011.

He was in town as part of his promotional campaign for the American Jobs Act. GCS teachers were in the audience at the Ragsdale YMCA to hear the president speak.

Ragsdale teacher Linda Phillips introduced the president to a full gym of people, Guilford County School's archives noted.

That day, President Obama also held a roundtable with teachers at Guilford Technical College in Jamestown to discuss his concerns over cuts to education.

Here's a White House blog article from that day.

