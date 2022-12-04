President Biden visiting NC A&T in Greensboro on Thursday

President Joe Biden will be on NC A&T's campus to discuss pay, supply chain issues, and cost of living for Americans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Joe Biden will speak at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro on Thursday, White House officials confirmed.

Air Force One is set to arrive at Piedmont Triad International Airport in the afternoon. From there, the president will head to A&T's campus where he'll talk about his 'Building a Better America' plan.

Biden will discuss efforts to increase pay, rebuild the supply chain, and bring down costs for Americans, according to a release from the White House.

Guilford County Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston said he hopes to arrange time for the president to visit the International Civil Rights Center and Museum downtown, a popular destination for politicians and dignitaries visiting the Triad.

We're working to learn more details about why the president chose A&T for his speaking grounds. We'll keep you posted on new information regarding his visit.