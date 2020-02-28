GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is voting in its primary alongside more than a dozen other states on what's called Super Tuesday, March 3rd. Early voting is still going on at the time of this article.

Here's the important thing, it's okay if you didn't know that. In fact, it's okay if this is your first time ever voting! North Carolina's State Board of Elections answered several common questions. Here they are.

So...what is a primary, anyway?

It's when voters pick which candidates will run in the general election in November. For example, the winner of the Democratic Primary race for president will run against Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Can I vote?

In a word? Yes, with a few exceptions. Any voter registered with one of the five recognized political parties (Republican, Democratic, Green, Constitution, Libertarian) can vote in their primaries. An unaffiliated voter would have to choose from a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot. The Constitution and Green parties hold closed primaries so you'd have to be registered to vote in those. They can also vote in a non-partisan ballot if it's available. If you're not registered you still have until when polls close on Saturday, February 29th to register and vote at the same time.

Great! When can I vote?

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting will continue until the last day of February. Poll times differ depending on the location. But more on that in the next question.

Where do I vote?

If you're looking for your Election day location click here and fill out the form to find out where you're voting at. If you're trying to early vote, click here. Early voting can happen at a number of different locations.

Who is going to be on my ballot?

That depends on your party affiliation or lack thereof. Either way, click here and fill out that voter search form so you can see your ballot.

But, how am I going to vote?

North Carolina's going old school this year to avoid potential interference. You'll fill out a paper ballot or use a ballot marking device to vote this year. You'll fill in the oval to the left of the candidate or selection you want to vote for. Don't worry if you make a mistake or rip your ballot, you can ask for a new ballot. That brings us to our next topic.

What if I need some help?

In a word, you'll be able to get it. Just ask a poll worker! If you physically can't enter your polling place you can even vote curbside. Inside the polling place, if you need help with anything just ask a poll worker.

Can I register on March 3rd?

No, same-day registration is only available during Early voting. So if you haven't early voted yet, you've got just over a day to make it happen.

Will I need ID to vote?

No. North Carolinians voted in favor of a voter ID law back in 2018. However, the law was temporarily blocked by a federal district court on December 31, 2019. Then a North Carolina court of appeals also blocked the law, just this month. So in a word, no you will not need ID to vote.

I'm worried about people being harassed at the polls

Voter intimidation is an actual crime. So don't take that lightly. Notify an election official as soon as possible. You can file a formal complaint by clicking here.

