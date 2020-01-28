GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alright, we're about a month away from Super Tuesday.

That's when the largest amount of states all vote in the primaries.

14 states including Texas, California, and of course North Carolina.



So will you be ready to vote?

According to the North Carolina state board of elections you've got until February 7th to register to vote.



You've got until February 25th to request an absentee ballot.

And if you think you may be busy on March 3rd -- you can register AND vote early from February 13th to the 29th.



One thing you won't need is your photo ID

North Carolina voters voted in favor of a photo ID requirement law.

It was supposed to take effect this year, but a federal judge blocked the law from taking effect. And it will stay blocked until further order from the courts.



Again, you do not need your photo ID to vote.

And if you still need to register, click here for the board of elections website.

