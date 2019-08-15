GREENSBORO, N.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has announced she will visit Greensboro on Sunday, August 25. Details about the rally are still being figured out, but her campaign site says it should run from 3:25 - 5:15 that afternoon.

The senator from California will be the second Democratic contender to visit the Triad. In April, Beto O'Rouke stopped by Natty Greene's in Downtown Greensboro. He talked about North Carolina's HB2 bill and trying North Carolina barbecue for the first time.

WFMY News 2 will let you know on-air and online as soon as we have more information about where the rally will take place.