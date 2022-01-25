Former NCDHHS secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to start new job as CEO with health care company

Dr. Mandy Cohen announced Tuesday she will start a new role with Aledade Care Solutions in March.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, former secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services just took on a new job role as an Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of a health care company.

According to a recent twitter post from Cohen, she will soon start a new role with Aledade Care Solutions.

“(I) look forward to joining this talented team in March,” Cohen wrote on Twitter.

Cohen said she grew up watching her mother working in health care as a nurse practitioner who spent nearly all her career taking care of patients who came to the emergency room.

“She’s one of the most incredible clinicians I’ve ever known,” she said. “Through her eyes, I first saw the impact that health care professionals make every day in the lives of their community. And that positive impact is why I charted my own career path into medicine.”

“That positive impact is why I charted my own career path into medicine. (However) through my mom’s eyes, I also saw the cracks in our health care system, which are often amplified in an emergency room,” she said. “I saw how the system could erode trust between doctors and patients…I saw how much the system, even with the best clinicians and the most attentive patients, all too often left certain patients behind – often the patients who needed help the most.”

Cohen said she realized the need for a health care system that properly aligns incentives, so clinicians are rewarded for keeping patients healthy – not “just paid when their patients get sick.”

“We need a system that is equitable and delivers on health for families and communities alike,” she said. “I chose Aledade because it aligns with my core values and vision for the future of health care.”

