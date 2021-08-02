Report: NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen stepping down

Dr. Mandy Cohen has become a recognizable face in North Carolina's fight against COVID-19.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, is stepping down from her role with the department, WNCN in Raleigh is reporting.

Cohen has become a recognizable face amid the coronavirus pandemic, helping lead North Carolina's fight against the virus. She's on the state's coronavirus task force and regularly shares updates on coronavirus data for North Carolina.

She was appointed to her role by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017. She has a degree from Cornell University and her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine. She later earned a master's degree in public health from Harvard.

Cooper will share a COVID-19 update on Tuesday with other members of the state coronavirus task force. We could hear from Cohen about what her next steps will be, which she has not shared at this time. You can watch the briefing at 3 p.m. on our website.