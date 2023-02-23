Pollen already causing allergy issues in North Carolina

Warmer weather and not alot of rain mean pollen levels are already high.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're already dealing with itchy eyes and constant sneezing, you're not alone.

Pollen is already at a high level in the Triad and allergy sufferers are feeling the pain.

Did you now a team in Forsyth County goes out every week day and counts the pollen?

Those pollen counts are then used to give a pollen level advisory, similar to one you may see for air quality.

Here is what the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection’s pollen report for Thursday, February 23rd said:

Today's TREE pollen is 44% Cedar/Juniper, 21% Elm, 19% Maple, 11% Pine, 4% Birch, and 1% Oak. Warm, breezy conditions have helped tree pollen to reach the HIGH range for the third day this week. Our first grass pollen grain for 2023 was also observed today. Grass pollen won’t really become significant until later this spring. Friday should be a bit cooler than today but still fairly warm. Tomorrow’s pollen levels should be similar to today’s with tree pollen HIGH, grass very LOW, and weeds ABSENT. Rainfall Friday night and Saturday will helped to cleanse the air of some pollen grains. Tree pollen should drop to MODERATE on Saturday with both grass and weed pollen absent. Tree pollen levels will rebound to HIGH on Sunday in response to drier weather and continued warmth. Weed pollen should be ABSENT, but grass pollen may again appear at very LOW levels.

Warmer winter weather and not as much rain this week contributed to the high pollen counts. That will change when cooler, rainier weather arrives.

Here are some ways to get allergy relief after being outside in the pollen all day:

If you haven't already, take your allergy medicine whether it be an over-the-counter antihistamine or nasal spray.

Spring clean! Wash your curtains and sheets, change your air filter and vacuum.

When you come inside your home, leave your shoes at the door so you're not tracking in the pollen.

Consider taking a bath before bed to rinse off any allergens from the day.

If you do any outdoor activities, try to avoid late mornings and early evenings when the pollen counts are at their highest.