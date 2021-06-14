Missing Raleigh man, 93, found dead after he went missing Thursday

A search led to a missing man being found after his car was spotted at Jordan Lake.

APEX, N.C. — A 93-year-old Raleigh man was found dead on a North Carolina lake shore. The man has been identified as Stirling Danskin by a North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resource spokesperson.

Danskin had been missing since Thursday when it was reported by news outlets that his car was found at a parking lot at Jordan Lake.

A search was conducted the following night but was hindered by stormy weather. The search resumed Saturday and that’s when Danskin’s body was found.