Missing Raleigh man, 93, found dead after he went missing Thursday

APEX, N.C. — A 93-year-old Raleigh man was found dead on a North Carolina lake shore. The man has been identified as Stirling Danskin by a North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resource spokesperson.
Danskin had been missing since Thursday when it was reported by news outlets that his car was found at a parking lot at Jordan Lake.
A search was conducted the following night but was hindered by stormy weather. The search resumed Saturday and that’s when Danskin’s body was found.
This is the second reported death at the lake this year; a man drowned there in April.