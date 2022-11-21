Procter and Gamble fined nearly $35K after worker death at North Carolina facility

An employee was struck by a piece of equipment and was caught between them before they died in May.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Procter and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility.

The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL.

An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them and they got stuck between it, prompting an investigation from the state.

Documents allege the equipment was not secure and employees did not use extreme care when using it.

Procter and Gamble will have 15 working days from receipt of the citations to request an informal conference with the Labor Department, to file a notice of contest with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina, or to pay the penalty.